Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rises By 13.5%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EVRAZ Price Performance

EVRZF remained flat at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

