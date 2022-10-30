Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Rises By 39.7%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enerpac Tool Group news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 218,390 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.9 %
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
