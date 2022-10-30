Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Drops By 26.7%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,527,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECNCF. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECNCF remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

