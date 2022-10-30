Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expands By 15.0%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

