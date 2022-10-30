Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expands By 15.0%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.80. The stock had a trading volume of 481,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.