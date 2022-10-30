Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 38.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Deep Yellow Trading Down 4.5 %

DYLLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.