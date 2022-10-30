Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Increases By 38.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Deep Yellow Trading Down 4.5 %
DYLLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
