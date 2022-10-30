Short Interest in Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Rises By 38.3%

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Clas Ohlson Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
