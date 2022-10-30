Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Rises By 39.8%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

BUR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,021. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $110,137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 799,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707,041 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

