SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Oct 30th, 2022

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of SHF (NASDAQ:SHFSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SHF stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. SHF has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $30.47.

SHF Holdings, Inc offers banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD (cannabidiol), and ancillary operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

