Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.22.

Shares of SHW opened at $226.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

