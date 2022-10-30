SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SeqLL Price Performance

SQL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative net margin of 2,406.90% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.