SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on the stock.

SEBYF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEB in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SEB from SEK 124 to SEK 117 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.75.

SEB Stock Performance

Shares of SEBYF opened at C$63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.47. SEB has a one year low of C$63.73 and a one year high of C$158.30.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

