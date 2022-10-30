ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Up 36.8% in October

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Down 0.1 %

SCOA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 24,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,129. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 229.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth $1,236,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

