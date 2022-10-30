Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Update

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,815 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $4,908,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABRP traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. Sabre has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $151.25.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

About Sabre

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

