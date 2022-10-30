Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Lowered to 445.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 665.00 to 445.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

