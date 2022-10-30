Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.34) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 513.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

