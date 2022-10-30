Royal Bank of Canada Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $113.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a mkt perform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

