Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $362,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

