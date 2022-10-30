Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 83.2% in October

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 344,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,262. The stock has a market cap of $325.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,136. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

