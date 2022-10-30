Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QBR.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.53.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

QBR.B opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$23.85 and a 1-year high of C$32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.