Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Increased by Analyst

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $39.50 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

