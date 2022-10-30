Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

