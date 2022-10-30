PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 9th.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,346.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,438.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($14.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54).

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

