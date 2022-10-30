Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 85.7% in October

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPIH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 3,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.22. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

