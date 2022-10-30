Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.79. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

