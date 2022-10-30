O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.35-32.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10-14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $32.35-$32.85 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $23.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $836.30. 567,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,722. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.77 and a 200-day moving average of $680.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 432.00% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $797.33.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.