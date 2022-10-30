ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $3.96-4.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OGS opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
