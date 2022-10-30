ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY22 guidance at $3.96-4.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.