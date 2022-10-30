ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.37 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

