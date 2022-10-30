Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBLY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

TSE NBLY opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.32. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.02%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

