Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBLY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE NBLY opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.32. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend
Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
Recommended Stories
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.