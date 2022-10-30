Nblh Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $153.67 Million (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Nblh has a total market cap of $153.67 million and $78.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nblh has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01712318 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

