National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

FN stock opened at C$34.52 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,748,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$297,653,007.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

