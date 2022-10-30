MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $751.44 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $751.44 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.84025589 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,005,430.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

