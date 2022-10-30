Morgan Stanley Raises Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €81.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €80.00 ($81.63) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €80.00 ($81.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.20.

BAYRY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

