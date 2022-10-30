Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.73. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.50. 578,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.80 and a 200-day moving average of $316.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.13.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

