MinePlex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.79 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 15% against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $72.35 million and $5.79 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000479 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,842,730 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

