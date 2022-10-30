Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.37-8.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.50.
NYSE MAA traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
