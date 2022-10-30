Magic Internet Money (MIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.12 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

