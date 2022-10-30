Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
