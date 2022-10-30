Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the September 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 505,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,163,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Lesaka Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.