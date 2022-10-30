L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $131.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.