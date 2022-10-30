KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $823,996.00 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. KOK has a market capitalization of $101.22 million and approximately $823,996.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,774.18 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00256717 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.20775399 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,021,461.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

