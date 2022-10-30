Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Knowles Stock Performance

KN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

