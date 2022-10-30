Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,408 ($29.10) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,028 ($36.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4,721.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,343.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,352.35.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.24), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($916,594.01).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.