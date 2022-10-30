Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $200.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.85. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.