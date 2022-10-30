KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

KB Home Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

