Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $31.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JNPR. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Juniper Networks from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,961,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

