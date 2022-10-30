JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 140

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.