JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target to €7.30

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Enel Trading Up 0.6 %

Enel stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Enel has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

