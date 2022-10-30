Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.60 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $102.60 million and approximately $94,440.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,757.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003709 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022008 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00255488 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.44121752 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $62,909.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.