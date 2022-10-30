John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $92.56. 336,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

