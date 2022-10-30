Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.39.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.